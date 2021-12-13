Giants eagerly awaiting update on Daniel Jones’ neck strain after visit to specialist

Getty Images

The Giants hope to have more information on Daniel Jones‘ strained neck when they land. While the team spent the night in Los Angeles, the quarterback was back home for an appointment with Dr. Frank Cammisa from the Hospital for Special Surgery on Monday.

Jones was expected to undergo an MRI and another examination of his neck to determine how the healing is going.

“I’d say in terms of Daniel, obviously we’re still waiting on the information,” Judge said, via Dan Salomone of the team website. “I don’t really have anything new for you at this moment. We have to wait for him to be cleared for contact.”

Jones injured his neck in a Week 12 home victory over Philadelphia and has missed the past two games. He saw with orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins III in Los Angeles last Monday, but Watkins did not clear Jones for contact.

Judge was asked whether he was any more or less optimistic about Jones’ return this week.

“I wouldn’t say. . . I have nothing negative, nothing less optimistic about it, if that makes sense?” Judge said. “I have no information to tell me that anything’s going in a different direction. We’re waiting eagerly like you guys are to hear what the doctors say, and we’ll see where it is for this week.”