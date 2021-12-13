Giants place Kadarius Toney on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Giants placed rookie receiver Kadarius Toney on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. Toney tested positive.

It is the second time Toney has had COVID. He tested positive for the virus the first time July 22 and didn’t return to practice until Aug. 4. He has missed four of 13 games this season with injuries, including an oblique injury that has kept him sidelined the past three games.

He also injured a quadriceps against the Bucs in Week 11.

The Giants play the Cowboys on Sunday. In their first meeting in Week 5, Toney threw a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee and was ejected. The league fined Toney $12,875 and Kazee $6,264.

For the season, the first-round draft choice has 35 catches for 392 yards and no touchdowns.