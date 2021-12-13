Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee placed on COVID-19 list, won’t play tonight

Getty Images

The Rams took two big hits only hours before kickoff of Monday Night Football.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee will not play against the Cardinals after going on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced. It is unknown whether the players tested positive or are unvaccinated and close contacts of someone who did.

The Rams also announced they activated linebacker Justin Hollins from injured reserve.

Defensive back Grant Haley, running back Javian Hawkins, defensive back Kareem Orr, tight end Jared Pinkney and receiver Brandon Powell were promoted from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. Offensive guard Jeremiah Kolone was a standard elevation from the practice squad.