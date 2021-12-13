James Conner’s second touchdown of the night pulls Cardinals to within 27-20

Getty Images

James Conner scored his second touchdown of the night and his 16th of the season to give the Cardinals new life.

Conner’s 8-yard touchdown run with 13:38 remaining has pulled Arizona to within 27-20. Conner had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half. He now has 14 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns this season.

Only Jonathan Taylor has more rushing touchdowns this season.

Conner has led the Cardinals tonight with 11 carries for 30 yards and seven catches for 68 yards.

The Cardinals have four red zone trips tonight and only two touchdowns. Kyler Murray threw an interception on one of the trips, and the Cardinals turned it over on downs after reaching the Los Angeles 14 in the third quarter on a DeAndre Hopkins drop.

It was the first drop for Hopkins this season.