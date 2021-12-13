Jevon Holland goes on Dolphins COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Dolphins are dealing with COVID-19 issues in both their offensive and defensive backfields this week.

Safety Jevon Holland joined running back Phillip Lindsay in going on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday. Running backs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin were already on the list after testing positive during the bye week.

Per the league’s transaction wire, there were 36 active roster and practice squad players placed on COVID reserve lists around the league on Monday.

Vaccinated players can return in under 10 days after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart, so the Dolphins will be hoping for some positive news about the missing players in the coming days.

Holland has started the last nine games for the Dolphins and he has 51 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and three fumble recoveries so far this year.