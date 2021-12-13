Joe Judge “encouraged” by Giants’ fight in 37-21 loss to Chargers

Getty Images

The Giants guaranteed themselves a fifth-straight losing season with Sunday’s 37-21 loss to the Chargers, but head coach Joe Judge wasn’t in a mood to focus on the negatives after the game.

Judge is now 10-19 as an NFL head coach, but he has consistently pointed to silver linings to the team’s losses and that continued on Sunday. The Giants were down 37-7 at one point in the fourth quarter, but they put a little lipstick on their performance in garbage time and Judge complimented that effort in his opening remarks at a postgame press conference.

“In terms of how we played, I’m encouraged by the way the team fought,” Judge said. “They continue to practice what they preach in terms of fighting to the end and playing for one another, you know, finishing what they started, but ultimately, it wasn’t good enough. We had a good week of preparation, we have to make sure it transfers over in how we execute on the field. There were some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of. There were some situations we need to handle better in all three phrases. Make sure we get off the field and stay on the field and capitalize in field position when we get the chance.”

The Giants are expected to part ways with General Manager Dave Gettleman at the end of the season. Judge’s fate is less clear, but it seems hard to believe that others are as encouraged by the team’s weekly defeats as the head coach claims to be.