Jonathan Allen among four Washington players to test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has been hit hard by COVID-19.

Today defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was one of four Washington players who tested positive for COVID-19, according to JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com.

The team announced that Allen, linebacker David Mayo, practice squad defensive end William Bradley-King and practice squad tight end Temarrick Hemingway have been placed on COVID-19 reserve.

Allen, the Football Team’s leader in sacks and defensive captain, is vaccinated, which means he can return as soon as he tests negative for two days in a row.

Washington’s defensive line was down defensive ends Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams because of COVID-19 in yesterday’s loss to the Cowboys.

At this point Washington does not know how many of those players will be back in time for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.