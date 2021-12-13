Josh Allen day-to-day with foot sprain

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen left the stadium after Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers in a walking boot because of a foot injury and said he didn’t think it would be a “big deal” for him because he was able to finish the game.

Allen said he’d go for more tests on Monday and head coach Sean McDermott gave an update on his condition during a Monday press conference. McDermott said that Allen is sore and that he’s day-to-day heading into Week 15.

McDermott said that Allen has a chance of playing against the Panthers at home on Sunday, but that he’s not sure if Allen will take part in practice on Wednesday.

Allen was 36-of-54 for 308 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the overtime loss to Tampa. He also ran 12 times for 109 yards and a touchdown.