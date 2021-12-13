Justin Fields “should be good” after hurting left hand

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned to the lineup on Sunday night after missing a couple of games with cracked ribs, but he did not emerge from the 45-30 loss to the Packers unscathed.

Fields’ ribs were fine, but he told reporters that his left hand was swollen and that he’d be going for X-rays to assess any damage. On Monday, head coach Matt Nagy said that Fields has a contusion and should be good to go this week.

“I feel like he should be good,” Nagy said, via NBCSportsChicago.com.

Fields was 18-of-33 for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions through the air in the loss. He also ran nine times for 74 yards.