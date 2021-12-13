Kevin Stefanski: Kareem Hunt, Troy Hill unlikely to play on Saturday vs. Raiders

Getty Images

It looks like the Browns will be without a pair of contributors as they get ready to play the Raiders on Saturday.

In his Monday press conference, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that running back Kareem Hunt (ankle) and cornerback Troy Hill (knee) are both unlikely to play in Week 15.

Hunt suffered the ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Ravens. He recorded a pair of catches for 13 yards along with two carries for 5 yards.

Hill was able to play for most of the game, exiting after playing 85 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps. He had seven total tackles and three tackles for loss in the win.

After defeating Baltimore, Cleveland is in the thick of the AFC playoff race at 7-6 and currently the conference’s No. 8 seed. The club could take another step forward with a conference victory over Las Vegas this week.