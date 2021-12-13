Key pass interference call, non-call rile up Bills fans

Getty Images

The Bills could have won Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. Some would say they should have won. Some would correctly say they would have won it, if defensive pass interference had been called against Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis during a key third-and-two late in regulation, with Buffalo trailing Tampa Bay, 27-24.

Davis significantly hindered Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. The official looking right at the play didn’t throw a flag, however.

Then, in overtime, the official called defensive pass interference against the Bills, giving Tampa 19 yards of field position and boosting what became the game-winning drive.

Said NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay on Twitter: “This is not defensive pass interference. The receiver creates the contact. It is especially noteworthy given what was not called late in regulation on the Buffalo 3rd & 2 play.”

The end result? Bills fans are upset. They think the fix is in, even if it isn’t. But whether it is or isn’t doesn’t keep people from thinking it is. And Bills fans, who constantly end up on the wrong side of things when facing Tom Brady, are thinking Brady got an assist for his first post-Patriots meeting with Buffalo.