Kliff Kingsbury: Bill Belichick should win Coach of the Year every year, name the award after him

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had only a brief NFL playing career, but he was drafted by the Patriots in 2003 and spent his first year in New England. And he came away from it with a lot of respect for Bill Belichick.

In fact, Kingsbury says Belichick ought to win the NFL’s coach of the year award every year, and the award should even bear Belichick’s name.

“They should just name the award Bill Belichick and when he retires, bring that back,” Kingsbury said. “Until he retires, I don’t think anyone else should get that award. He should be that every single year he is coaching.”

Belichick is a three-time Coach of the Year winner and is the betting favorite to win it again this year. Kingsbury is second in the Coach of the Year odds, and he would get Belichick’s vote.

For his par, Belichick said he thinks Kingsbury should get the award.