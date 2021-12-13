LaVar Arrington, Fred Smoot criticize Robert Griffin III for waiting to “speak the truth” about Washington

Getty Images

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has some things to say about his time with the team. He’ll defer all commentary to a book that debuts in August.

A couple of other former Washington players recently criticized Griffin for not saying what he had to say far sooner.

“My career in Washington was spoiled, ruined, and trashed, and I always still continued to speak the truth about what I experienced and what I saw,” former Washington linebacker LaVar Arrington said on his Fox Sports Radio show, via Reice Shipley of BarrettSportMedia.com. “The amount of hate and the amount of anger that came my way for saying it, it was not safe to say things like what I was saying even though it was the truth back then. So, RGIII, with all due respect, it’s kind of a bitch move to say you’re going to do a tell-all now. Why didn’t you do your tell-all three or four years ago?”

Former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot, appearing as a guest on the show, agreed with Arrington.

“I just don’t know what RGIII was thinking, at what point does this benefit him?” Smoot said. “At the end of the day, nobody is waiting for RGIII’s thoughts about Washington. Then he named it Surviving Washington. Was R. Kelly there? Did I miss something? Bobby is an irritant, and that’s what Bobby loves to do. Bobby failed at his career in the NFL, let’s be honest, now he wants to bring attention to himself by any means necessary, and that’s why he wrote this book, and I can’t believe somebody is actually going to read it.”

Of course, any discussion about the book is good for the book, even if it’s criticism.

Some criticism emerged after Griffin announced his book, given that he hinted that he witnessed sexual harassment within the organization but that he’s not commenting on it beyond the boundaries (for now) of the book he wants people to buy. In response to that criticism, he created the vague impression that he was actually a victim of sexual harassment.

Griffin surely won’t be sharing any details, whatever they may be, until the time comes to sell more copies of his book. And that’s fine. It’s smart. Intentional or not, he’s constructing just enough of a mystery to make people curious about what he’ll say. And one way to satisfy that curiosity will be to buy his book.