Leonard Floyd’s interception of Kyler Murray leads to another Rams touchdown

The Rams are short-handed tonight, especially in the secondary, because of COVID-19 protocols. Yet, their linebackers have two interceptions of Kyler Murray.

Rookie linebacker Ernest Jones‘ interception of the Cardinals quarterback in the first half, off a tipped pass by Aaron Donald, denied Arizona points in the red zone.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s pick of Murray on the Cardinals’ second snap of the second half has the Rams up two scores.

Floyd had a leaping catch of a Murray pass intended for Zach Ertz and returned it 11 yards to the Arizona 19. The Rams cashed in seven plays later on a dart by Matthew Stafford. The ball somehow got past Marco Wilson with Cooper Kupp pulling it in for a 4-yard score.

The Rams lead 27-13.