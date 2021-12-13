Matt LaFleur says he will “absolutely not” fire special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton

Getty Images

The Packers’ special teams have been awful all season, and Sunday night was another ugly performance, highlighted (or lowlighted) by Chicago’s Jakeem Grant racing through the Packers’ punt coverage for a 97-yard touchdown. But after the game, head coach Matt LaFleur said one thing he will not do is fire special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton.

Asked if he will consider a change at special teams coordinator, LaFleur answered, “Absolutely not.”

At the beginning of his post-game press conference, LaFleur said unprompted, “Certainly the special teams was not good enough.” But when he was asked about Drayton’s job security, he defended the coaching.

“We got to get things corrected. I’ll be the first to tell you that, yeah, there’s some things we have to clean up as coaches, no doubt about it, but we have to execute better as well,” LaFleur said. “On a bright side, I think our PAT field goal operation has been much improved. I think our coverage units have been solid most of the year. Tonight they were not.”

But despite the poor play from the coverage units, Drayton won’t be going anywhere.