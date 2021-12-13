Matt Nagy: Teven Jenkins will be just fine

USA TODAY Sports

The Bears traded up to take Teven Jenkins in the second round of this year’s draft, but the offensive tackle’s debut was delayed by a back injury.

Jenkins made his regular season debut on special teams in Week 13 and he finally got snaps at left tackle against the Packers in Sunday night’s 45-30 loss. The outing was a rocky one as Jenkins was flagged for multiple penalties and gave up a strip sack while filling in for Jason Peters, but head coach Matt Nagy focused on the future after the loss.

“I love Teven. I think he’s gonna have a really, really good career,” Nagy said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “His future is very, very bright, and you learn from these moments. You really do. So, he’ll be just fine. He’s going to rally and he’s going to do everything he can to get better.”

With Jenkins and quarterback Justin Fields on the roster, the Bears have multiple reasons to be focused on the future although Nagy may not wind up being around to see how things play out for either of the rookies.