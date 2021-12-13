Melvin Gordon sprained his thumb, but isn’t expected to miss time

Getty Images

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions because of a hip injury, but he was able to get on the field and help the team to a 38-10 win.

Gordon’s going to be on the injury report again this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gordon sprained his thumb while picking up 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Those numbers indicate the injury wasn’t a big problem for Gordon and Rapoport adds that the injury is not expected to cost Gordon any playing time in the coming weeks.

Should that outlook change, rookie Javonte Williams would be in line for more work. He had 73 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, so the Broncos should be in good shape in the backfield under any circumstances.