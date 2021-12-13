Micah Parsons wants to be the one others are compared to

USA TODAY Sports

More than a few people have compared versatile Cowboys pass rusher Michah to Hall of Famer and former NFL MVP Lawrence Taylor. Speaking to Parsons after Sunday’s win over Washington, I asked Parsons for his reaction to the use of his name and Taylor’s name in the same breath.

“I think LT is one of the greatest pass rushers of all time, but I want to be my own person,” Parsons said. “My own man. I want people to be like, ‘You pass rush like Micah.'”

Parsons said he first realized he would thrive in the NFL in training camp. He cites his drive and the chip on his shoulder, and that drawing praise from others who have been in the league helped him build confidence.

Now that he has become so versatile, he has no specific preferences as to where he lines up.

“I think what’s creating so much havoc is because I’m able to line up at those different places,” Parsons said. “Certain scenarios would be better to be on the ground and certain scenarios would be better at linebacker. It’s really just about the opportunity and the team that you’re going against.”

Few teams can stop him rom taking advantage of his opportunities. As a result, he’s become the overwhelming favorite to become the defensive rookie of the year, an award that the league perhaps should name after him. Parsons also became, during Sunday’s game, the co-favorite for defensive player of the year, at +250 with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.