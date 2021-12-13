Monday Night Football: Justin Pugh is active

Getty Images

The Cardinals will have left guard Justin Pugh tonight for Monday Night Football. He last played in Week 9 against the 49ers, leaving after nine snaps with his calf injury.

The Cardinals listed him as questionable to go against the Rams, but they will have him back in the lineup.

The Cardinals’ inactives are quarterback Trace McSorley, long snapper Beau Brinkley, offensive lineman Josh Miles and defensive lineman Zach Kerr (ribs).

The Rams won’t have tight end Tyler Higbee or cornerback Jalen Ramsey tonight as both players went on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the day. Running back Darrell Henderson, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont’e Deayon already were on the list.

Their inactives are offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee), quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back).