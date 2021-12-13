Monday Night Football: Stafford, Kupp carry Rams to 30-23 win over Cardinals

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams picked up a key 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Cooper Kupp caught a career-high 13 passes for 123 yards and one of Stafford’s three touchdowns, and the Rams intercepted Kyler Murray twice to sink their NFC West rivals. Kupp has at least 90 receiving yards in nine straight games, which ties Hall of Famer Michael Irvin in 1995 with the Dallas Cowboys and teammate Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014 with the New York Giants for the longest such streak in the last 70 seasons, per NFL Research.

In addition to the two Murray interceptions, the Cardinals twice turned the ball over on downs on failed fourth down tries in the fourth quarter.

After a Matt Prater 53-yard field goal gave the Cardinals an early 3-0 lead, Murray was picked off for the first time by linebacker Ernest Jones. The Rams took advantage, marching 68 yards in 10 plays with Stafford finding Beckham on a 2-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 7-3 lead. A 55-yard field goal from Matt Gay extended the Rams advantage to 10-3.

James Connor scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to draw the game level at 10-10.

Gay’s 35-yard field goal with 35 seconds left in the half gave Los Angeles a 13-10 advantage, but Prater drilled his second 53-yard attempt of the night on the final play of the half to tie the game at the break.

A 53-yard touchdown from Stafford to Van Jefferson put the Rams back on top. Murray was then picked for a second time deep in Arizona territory by Leonard Floyd. It quickly turned into a 4-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp as the Rams grabbed a 27-13 lead.

Conner scored on an 8-yard run to cut the gap to seven early in the fourth quarter. He finished the night with 125 yards from scrimmage for Arizona, with 31 yards in 13 carries on the ground and nine catches for 94 yards.

Gay converted a 33-yard field goal with 7:20 left to push the Los Angeles lead to 30-20.

Prater’s third field goal of the night, a 49-yard try with 37 seconds, trimmed the lead to 30-23. The Cardinals then recovered an onside kick attempt as Prater’s kick slipped under the recovery attempt of Christian Rozeboom and Terrell Burgess and was secured by Zaven Collins.

However, a holding penalty and a false start set the Cardinals further back and the game ended on Aaron Donald‘s third sack of Murray on the night.

Murray threw for 383 yards with 32 completions on 49 attempts for Arizona. A.J. Green had 102 yards receiving on seven catches.