NFL requires all Tier 1, Tier 2 staff to get booster by December 27

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down — and with 37 players landing on the COVID reserve list on Monday — the NFL is taking more steps aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

In a memo sent Monday to all teams, a copy of which PFT has obtained, the NFL explained that all Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees must receive a booster shot by December 27.

Specifically, a booster is needed for anyone who is six months removed from the second Pfizer/Moderna vaccination and two months from the Johnson and Johnson vaccinate.

Tier 1 includes players, coaches, and trainers; however, the league says that players do not fall within the scope of the memo. Tier 2 includes general managers and football operations employees, among others.

As to players, the NFL says that discussions are ongoing with the NFL Players Association.

Exceptions apply to four categories of individuals: those who are not eligible for a booster pursuant to the CDC definition; those who are in the 90-day test holiday after a confirmed positive COVID test under the protocols; those who received monoclonal antibodies within the immediately preceding 90 days; or those whose “S” antibody level on an antibody test administered via BRL at the club facility is 2500 or greater, whatever that means.

For most Tier 1 and Tier 2, the message is clear. If you haven’t gotten a supplemental jab, the clock is ticking and it expires in 14 days.