Nick Bosa: We almost blew it, but we didn’t

USA TODAY Sports

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa went into Sunday’s game against the Bengals with designs on sacking his good friend Joe Burrow and reaching that goal helped the 49ers get a win.

Bosa sacked Burrow twice — a third sack was wiped out by a penalty — and the second one came on third down on the Bengals’ lone drive in overtime. That forced the Bengals to kick a field goal and the 49ers were able to answer with a Brandon Aiyuk touchdown that made them 26-23 winners on the road.

The 49ers led the game 20-6 in the fourth quarter, so going to overtime was an unpleasant development for the team but they were able to survive thanks to the plays made by Bosa and others in the final minutes.

“We almost blew it, but we didn’t,” Bosa said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “No, we did a good job and we made the plays that we needed to make.”

Bosa now has sacks in five straight games and continuing that streak against Atlanta next weekend would boost the team’s chances of remaining in playoff position in the NFC.