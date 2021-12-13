Packers will do whatever Aaron Rodgers needs for him to be his best on Sunday

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury for several weeks and he said things took a turn for the worse during Sunday night’s 45-30 win over the Bears.

Rodgers said he suffered a “setback” and would meet with doctors on Monday to figure out the best course of action. Rodgers has avoided having surgery, but said that he could have surgery early in a week and be able to play on Sunday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that he had not spoken to Rodgers about the medical consultations, but that the team will do anything they have to do in order to make sure Rodgers is ready to face the Ravens.

“Whatever he needs to be at his best for Sunday,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury, so the medical watch will be on for both team’s quarterbacks heading into their Week 15 matchup in Baltimore.