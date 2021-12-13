Panthers will continue to play both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback

Getty Images

There’s an old adage in football that if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none. If that’s the case, the Panthers have none.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said today that he plans to play both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback going forward.

In Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, Newton and Walker both played, with Newton starting and playing most of the game and Walker taking over late in both the second quarter and fourth quarter.

Newton completed 15 of 23 passes for 178 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, and also ran 10 times for 47 yards and a touchdown. Walker completed six of 123 passes for 75 yards with one touchdown and one interception and did not do anything running the ball.

In Year 2 as the Panthers’ head coach, Rhule still hasn’t straightened out the quarterback situation. He went into the season ready to hand the starting quarterback job to Sam Darnold, who was ineffective and is now injured. Now he’s splitting the reps between Newton and Walker. That’s the plan for now, before an offseason in which he’ll again be on the lookout for a starting quarterback.