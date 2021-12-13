PFT’s Week 15 2021 power rankings

Getty Images

1. Packers (10-3, No. last week No. 3): Did you hear that Aaron Rodgers has a broken pinkie toe?

2. Patriots (9-4, No. 2): The No. 1 seed is within their grasp. It’ll be a disappointment at this point if they don’t get it.

3. Buccaneers (10-3, No. 4): Four straight wins and a final stretch with favorable matchups could mean that the road to this year’s Super Bowl will go through the place where last year’s Super Bowl was played.

4. Rams (9-4, No. 6): Desperation always is the difference maker.

5. Chiefs (9-4, No. 5): They’re back, even if no one wants to accept it.

6. Cardinals (10-3, No. 1): Do they have the experience and maturity to win high-stakes games?

7. Cowboys (9-4, No. 7): Micah Parsons should play offense, too.

8. Titans (9-4, No. 9): If they get Derrick Henry back for the playoffs, they’ll be a problem.

9. Ravens (8-5, No. 8): They can still win the division. Can they win in the postseason?

10. Colts (7-6, No. 10): They’ll be the toughest out in the AFC playoff field.

11. Chargers (8-5, No. 12): If they can get consistent, they can get deep into January.

12. 49ers (7-6, No. 14): This team will go as far as George Kittle takes them.

13. Bills (7-6, No. 11): Only Josh Allen can save the season.

14. Bengals (7-6, No. 13): Time is running out on their ability to string wins together.

15. Browns (7-6, No. 19): Postseason or not, this team has a big decision to make at the quarterback decision.

16. Vikings (6-7, No. 22): They still have a decent chance to blow a double-digit lead and lose in the wild-card round.

17. Dolphins (6-7, No. 17): The most underrated team in the AFC has a chance to crash the playoff party.

18. Broncos (7-6, No. 21): They may not make the playoffs, but they may save Vic Fangio’s job.

19. Steelers (6-6-1, No. 15): That tie is going to be a major factor when the dust settles on the 2021 regular season.

20. Eagles (6-7, No. 20): Hurts vs. Minshew is becoming the new Wentz vs. Foles.

21. Falcons (6-7, No. 23): How are they still alive?

22. Saints (6-7, No. 24): The return of Alvin Kamara gives New Orleans a chance to salvage a lost season.

23. Washington (6-7, No. 16): Sometimes, Goliath beats David.

24. Raiders (6-7, No. 18): Commitment to, well, something.

25. Seahawks (5-8, No. 26): A tenth straight winning season remains possible, but not likely.

26. Panthers (5-8, No. 25): David Tepper won’t rest until Vince Lombardi is the coach, Ron Wolf is the G.M., and Tom Brady is the quarterback.

27. Giants (4-9, No. 27): The best move would be to blow it all up.

28. Bears (4-9, No. 28): Leave it to the Bears to clean house and slow the growth of Justin Fields.

29. Jets (3-10, No. 29): Is there any reason to think things will be better next year?

30. Lions (1-11-1, No. 30): Is there any reason to think things will be better next year?

31. Texans (2-11, No. 31): Is there any reason to think things will be better next year?

32. Jaguars (2-11, No. 32): Is there any reason to think . . . oh, hell, you get the picture.