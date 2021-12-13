Phillip Lindsay joins Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Dolphins may have a hard time filling out their offensive backfield this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Phillip Lindsay has tested positive for COVID-19. The team put Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the COVID-19 reserve list during their bye week, so they’re currently without any running backs on their active roster.

All three backs are vaccinated, so they can be cleared to return if they have a pair of negative tests taken 24 hours apart. If that doesn’t happen, they will have to spend 10 days away from the team.

Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks are on the practice squad and chances are at least one of them is going to be promoted to face the Jets in Week 15.