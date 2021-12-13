Rams cash in on pick of Kyler Murray, taking 7-3 lead on Odell Beckham’s TD catch

Getty Images

The Cardinals had 104 yards on their first two drives. They scored three points.

Arizona stalled at the Los Angeles 35 on its first drive, and Matt Prater kicked a 53-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Rams went three-and-out on their first possession, and Kyler Murray drove the Cardinals to the Los Angeles 4-yard line, where they faced second-and-goal. Murray tried to hit Zach Ertz but Aaron Donald tipped the pass. Rookie linebacker Ernest Jones intercepted it and returned it 31 yards before Rodney Hudson tackled him.

Donald already has two sacks, two tackles and the pass breakup as the Cardinals have yet to figure out how to block him.

The Rams needed 10 plays to go 68 yards, cashing in with Odell Beckham‘s 2-yard touchdown catch from Matthew Stafford. Beckham beat Marco Wilson for an easy score.

It was the third consecutive game Beckham has scored a touchdown. He didn’t score any in six games with the Browns this season.