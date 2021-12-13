Ravens planning on Lamar Jackson playing this week

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left Sunday’s loss to the Browns with a sprained ankle and head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on his condition Monday.

Harbaugh said that Jackson did not suffer a high-ankle sprain, which he called “good news” because it means that Jackson is not ruled out of starting against the Packers in Week 15. The coach said that the current. plan is for Jackson to play with Tyler Huntley backing him up.

“We’re gonna see where we’re at with the situation,” Harbaugh said. “The plans are right now, in my mind, are for Lamar to be out there. We’ll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he’ll go. If not, Tyler will be the quarterback.”

Huntley was 27-of-38 for 270 yards and a touchdown after entering the game early in the second quarter. The Ravens fell to 8-5 with the loss, but remain one game up in the AFC North.