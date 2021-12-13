Report: Daniel Jones is not expected to be cleared to play this week

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is not expected to be cleared to play this week, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports.

“Nothing is ruled out beyond that, so it is expected to remain a week-to-week evaluation,” Duggan added.

Jones, who has missed two games after injuring his neck in a Week 12 victory over the Eagles, visited Dr. Frank Cammisa from the Hospital for Special Surgery on Monday. He saw orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins III in Los Angeles last week.

Giants coach Joe Judge said last week the team is going to be “very deliberate and cautious” with Jones’ return. But the Giants did not place Jones on injured reserve, hoping he could return after missing two games.

It now appears he will miss at least three, if not more.

Mike Glennon has started in Jones’ stead, completing 40 of 80 passes for 378 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in losses to the Dolphins and Chargers. The Giants scored only 30 total points.