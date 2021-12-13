Report: Kareem Hunt could have returned with ankle injury if needed

Getty Images

The Browns beat the Ravens 24-22 on Sunday for the most part doing so without one of their key offensive contributors.

Running back Kareem Hunt suffered an ankle injury after making a third-down catch to move the chains late in the first quarter. He did not return to the contest.

But according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Hunt would have been able to play, if needed. That means Hunt may be available for the Browns as they play the Raiders on Saturday.

In 13 snaps, Hunt took two carries for 5 yards and caught a pair of passes for 13 yards.

D’Ernest Johnson came in to replace Hunt in the running back rotation and recorded 22 yards on four carries plus a 7-yard catch. Starter Nick Chubb ended the day with 17 carries for 59 yards.

Playing on Saturday this week, Cleveland will issue its first injury report on Tuesday.