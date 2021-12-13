Report: Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LVIII after move from New Orleans

Getty Images

Las Vegas will play host to Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024 after its relocation from New Orleans due to Mardi Gras conflicts.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the move to Las Vegas is expected to be approved by the league at this week’s owners’ meetings in Dallas.

New Orleans was originally the host venue for the game before the league expanded its schedule to 17 games beginning this season. The extra week bumped the championship game into conflict with Mardi Gras festivities. New Orleans will now host Super Bowl LIX in 2025 instead.

The move to Las Vegas means the next three Super Bowls will all be in the westernmost third of the United States. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host this year’s game, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. will host in 2023 with Las Vegas getting the 2024 event.

Las Vegas will also host next year’s NFL Draft. The 2020 draft had been scheduled to be hosted in Las Vegas before the even moved fully virtually in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will also be held at Allegiant Stadium.