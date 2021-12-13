Report: Leonard Williams suffered potentially significant elbow injury on Sunday

Getty Images

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Chargers in the first half with an elbow injury.

It may keep him out for the rest of the season.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Williams is feared to have suffered a significant elbow injury and will miss some time. Because there are only four games left, there’s a chance Williams does not return.

In his seventh season and third with the Giants, Williams has 62 total tackles this year with 5.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits. He also has a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and pass breakup.

The Giants are technically still alive in playoff contention at 4-9 with a matchup against the NFC East-leading Cowboys on tap for Week 15. But missing Williams along the defensive front is not going to help their slim chances.