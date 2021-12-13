Report: NFL won’t suspend La’el Collins for ejection

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins served a five-game suspension earlier this season. He won’t have to serve another this week.

Officials ejected Collins from Sunday’s game after a confrontation with William Bradley-King, whom the Cowboys felt like hit quarterback Dak Prescott late. Bradley-King was not penalized.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the league will not suspend Collins, who can expect a fine.

Collins and running back Ezekiel Elliott both stepped in to defend their quarterback after Bradley-King shoved Prescott as the quarterback threw the ball along the Dallas sideline. Both Cowboys threw punches, but Elliott was not penalized or ejected.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Collins “did exactly what you’re supposed to do there.”

“It wasn’t really the late hit for me,” Collins said postgame Sunday. “I felt like he was rolling toward Dak’s leg. It was uncalled for. I’m just here to protect my quarterback at all costs, and that’s the bottom line.”

Earlier this season, Collins fought his five-game suspension for violating the league’s substance policy. An arbitrator and a judge sided with the NFL after an appeal and a lawsuit, costing him $2 million.