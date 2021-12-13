Ron Rivera: Taylor Heinicke’s knee is sore, we’ll monitor him throughout the week

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to exit Sunday’s game with a knee injury, but at this point it still doesn’t sound serious.

Heinicke said after the game that his knee was fine and he should be ready to face the Eagles in Week 15. On Monday, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters in his press conference that Heinicke is sore and the team will monitor him over the course of the week.

Kyle Allen replaced Heinicke in the fourth quarter and went 4-of-9 passing for 53 yards.

Heinicke also played through an elbow issue on Sunday. He finished the game 11-of-25 for 122 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble.

Rivera also told reporters that receiver Terry McLaurin is in the concussion protocol. And center Tyler Larsen is undergoing an MRI after he was carted off the field during Sunday’s contest. Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Football Team believes Larsen ruptured his Achilles.