Sean Payton: Alvin Kamara gave us some real good juice and energy

Getty Images

The Saints took a five-game losing streak into Sunday’s game against the Jets, but they put an end to it with a 30-9 win at MetLife Stadium.

One of the biggest reasons for the win was the play of running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara missed four games with a knee injury, but looked like he was back to being himself while running 27 times for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Kamara also caught four passes for 25 yards and accounted for 94 of the team’s 129 yards in the first half. After the game, head coach Sean Payton said that Kamara brought the team “real good juice and energy” in a win that kept the Saints in the playoff hunt.

“I feel good. I’m back healthy,” Kamara said. “I think that was most important thing, just being able to get healthy and get well so I can help the team the best I could. Like you said, I felt comfortable, I felt good. O-line played well. I think we played well all around as a team. I think there was a lot of energy out there and we came out with the win.”

The Saints will be in Tampa next Sunday night and having Kamara back in form is a big boost to their chances of getting a win they’ll need if they’re going to continue to harbor any thoughts of the postseason.