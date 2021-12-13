Steelers activate Joe Haeg from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Steelers have a little more depth on their offensive line for this week’s game against the Titans.

The team announced that Joe Haeg has been activated off of the COVID-19 reserve list. Haeg went on the list on December 1 and missed the team’s last two games.

Haeg has appeared in eight games this season and he made one start at right tackle. Haeg also saw time at guard as an injury replacement for J.C. Hassenauer in Week 11.

The Steelers also announced three practice squad transaction. They signed veteran defensive end John Simon, released kicker Sam Sloman and placed defensive back Linden Stephens on the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list.