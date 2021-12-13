Texans place Kamu Grugier-Hill on COVID-19 reserve list, activate David Johnson

Getty Images

The Texans placed running back David Johnson on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday after a positive test Saturday, according to coach David Culley. Johnson came off the list Monday, suggesting it was a false positive.

Vaccinated players must test negative in consecutive tests at least 24 hours apart.

Johnson missed Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. He missed last week’s loss to the Colts with an illness and a leg injury.

Johnson has rushed for 176 yards and no touchdowns, adding 28 receptions for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Rex Burkhead started Sunday but played only 36 of 81 offensive snaps before injuring his hip. His departure left Royce Freeman as the team’s only available back the rest of the way.

The Texans also announced they placed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on the reserve-COVID-19 list Monday. Grugier-Hill injured his right knee Sunday, but Culley said it was “not quite as bad as we thought” initially.

Grugier-Hill has 88 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a pick-six this season. Neville Hewitt replaced Grugier-Hill against the Seahawks and finished with three tackles.