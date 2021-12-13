Tom Brady: I’d much rather it not come down to overtime touchdowns

Getty Images

The Buccaneers looked like they were on their way to a comfortable win over the Bills on Sunday, but that’s not how things wound up playing out in Tampa.

Buffalo scored 17 straight points in regulation to force overtime, but Tampa wound up having the right card up their sleeve in the extra period. Tom Brady hit Breshad Perriman on a crossing route that covered 58 yards for a game-winning touchdown that also marked the 700th touchdown pass of Brady’s career.

It was a memorable way to mark the milestone, but Brady said after the game that he would have been OK without the drama.

“I’d much rather have it not come down to that,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “In the end they all count the same. We’ve got to learn from it and move on. Obviously, we’re playing for a division championship next week, which is pretty exciting for all of us.”

When you’ve set as many records as Brady, it’s understandable that you can quibble with how the milestone was reached rather than just celebrate it. The rest of the football world will be content with celebrating another major accomplishment for one of the game’s signature stars.