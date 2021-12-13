Tom Brady strengthens his grip on MVP odds

Getty Images

Tom Brady continues to become a bigger and bigger favorite to win the NFL’s MVP. At the age of 44.

Four years after Brady won the award for the third time at the age of 40, he’s now an overwhelming favorite to win it for the fourth time.

From +175 a week ago (bet $100 to win $175) via PointsBet to -170 now (bet $170 to win $100), Brady has a huge margin over Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+550) and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (+900). Creeping up on the outside are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+1200) and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (+1500).

Still, for Brady to win it, the Bucs may have to finish with the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If they don’t — if the Cardinals or the Packers do — their quarterbacks get a bump.

But if it’s close, Brady’s age and accomplishments surely will give him a boost. On Sunday, he became the all-time completions leader, to go along with the all-time yardage record and all-time passing touchdowns record.

He also has 4,134 passing yards, his 13th season over 4,000 yards. He’s now only one behind Peyton Manning, who holds the record with 14.

Brady, who leads the NFL in passing yards, also is on pace for his second 5,000-yard season. At his current rate of 318 per game, he’ll finish with 5,406. That would supplant himself as the third most in league history.