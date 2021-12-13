Tom Brady strengthens his grip on MVP odds

Posted by Mike Florio on December 13, 2021, 9:54 AM EST
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady continues to become a bigger and bigger favorite to win the NFL’s MVP. At the age of 44.

Four years after Brady won the award for the third time at the age of 40, he’s now an overwhelming favorite to win it for the fourth time.

From +175 a week ago (bet $100 to win $175) via PointsBet to -170 now (bet $170 to win $100), Brady has a huge margin over Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+550) and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (+900). Creeping up on the outside are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+1200) and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (+1500).

Still, for Brady to win it, the Bucs may have to finish with the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If they don’t — if the Cardinals or the Packers do — their quarterbacks get a bump.

But if it’s close, Brady’s age and accomplishments surely will give him a boost. On Sunday, he became the all-time completions leader, to go along with the all-time yardage record and all-time passing touchdowns record.

He also has 4,134 passing yards, his 13th season over 4,000 yards. He’s now only one behind Peyton Manning, who holds the record with 14.

Brady, who leads the NFL in passing yards, also is on pace for his second 5,000-yard season. At his current rate of 318 per game, he’ll finish with 5,406. That would supplant himself as the third most in league history.

  1. The Buccaneers’ last four opponents are the Panthers (twice), the Saints and the Jets. So, he should enhance his statistical resume considerably. His fourth MVP is close to a lock.

  2. Brady is amazing. That sad season he lost with the blown out knee, and his rehab routine, really set him up for longevity. I can’t imagine we will see another last this long in our lifetimes.

  3. Apparently the league wants him to win it. The non PI call on the 3rd down play to Diggs saved the game for TB. It was an obvious call, but they swallowed the whistle.

    What Brady is doing is remarkable at any age. That being said, all 32 teams would take Rodgers over Brady right now. I used to think Mahomes would be # 1 on that “for 1 season” list, but it might be Rodgers, Brady, Mahomes in that order for now. Kyler Murray, Josh Allen & Herbert from the Chargers next 3. Jackson is too specialized for many teams. That’s the real MVP list, which is pretty close to how it will play out.

  4. Has a good shot at the single season completions record too.

    Needs 94 over his last 3 games to get it done. That’s an average of 31.5 completions per game. Had 31 yesterday and 38 the week before so yep he can get there.

    All at 44. Amazing

  9. Doesn’t make any sense my vote is for the BEST PLAYER Jonathan Taylor not the best QB’s but 2nd yes would be Brady 3rd place TJ Watt .

  11. The fact they added a game to the season means when the GOAT is done, he’ll be the GOAT for a long, long, long time. No run first QB will ever break his records. True pocket passers are getting harder to come by every year that goes by. Enjoy the GOAT while he’s still slingin’.

  12. The race will be between Brady, Mahomes, and Rodgers. Any one of those three could take it. Brady will put up crazy numbers in the last 4 games as they gear up for the playoffs as the scheduled teams are weak.

  13. lunscr says:
    December 13, 2021 at 10:14 am
    This isn’t the Heisman. Since when do career accomplishments matter for a season MVP award
    ——
    Well lucky for Tom he is the NFL leader in both passing yards and TDS. And on top of that they are contenders for the 1st seed in the NFC so these just might be the reasons he’s the frontrunner for MVP.

  14. “all 32 teams would take Rodgers over Brady right now”
    —–

    Yeah, RIGHT…. if you wanted a nice-looking scrambling play executed in a meaningless game.

    But if it is win or go home game/situation, Rodgers sends you home. Brady takes you to the next round.

  15. That being said, all 32 teams would take Rodgers over Brady right now. I used to think Mahomes would be # 1 on that “for 1 season” list, but it might be Rodgers, Brady, Mahomes in that order for now. Kyler Murray, Josh Allen & Herbert from the Chargers next 3. Jackson is too specialized for many teams. That’s the real MVP list, which is pretty close to how it will play out.
    ==========

    Burrow and Herbert are going to be A-listers in pretty short order.

    Burrow is going to figure out how to win with that talented group he has. And there will be no going back. I won’t be the least bit surprised if he starts doing Brady things.

    Allen puts himself in harms way too often. If he takes a couple viscous shots, it could take away one of his greatest strengths.

    I’m just not buying Murray. Probably moreso not buying that Cardinals will sustain this level of success. I think he’ll fall more in the Russell Wilson category. More of a B+ than an A-

    I hope Lawrence makes this list. But my goodness, what a epic nightmare he is living now.

  16. Yeah, let’s give the MVP Award to a QB who lied about his vaccination status thereby endangering some of those around him.

