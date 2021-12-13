Van Jefferson gives Rams lead with 52-yard touchdown catch

Getty Images

Well, that didn’t take long.

Only 1:24 into the second half, the Rams have regained the lead. Matthew Stafford hit Van Jefferson for a 52-yard touchdown to complete a three-play, 75-yard drive.

The Rams lead 20-13.

They have scored points on four consecutive drives.

Sony Michel had a 2-yard run on the first play of the second half. The Rams then had to call a timeout when Odell Beckham lined up in the wrong spot.

On second down, Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a 6-yard gain and Isaiah Simmons was penalized 15 yards for a nudge with his elbow to the back of Kupp’s head that was a questionable penalty.

Stafford then found Jefferson for the score.