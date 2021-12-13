Vikings put Alexander Mattison on COVID-19 reserve, claim Wayne Gallman off waivers

Getty Images

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is one of dozens of NFL players to go on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Vikings announced today that Mattison has been placed on the list. The Vikings also claimed running back Wayne Gallman off waivers. Gallman most recently played for the Falcons and spent the last four years with the Giants.

Two other Vikings, receiver Dan Chisena and practice squad guard Kyle Hinton, were placed on Reserve/COVID-19 as well.

The Vikings also put linebacker Ryan Connelly on injured reserve.