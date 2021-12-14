Aaron Rodgers: Toe is not going to be a problem

Getty Images

After Sunday’s win over the Bears, quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters that his fractured toe felt worse after suffering a setback.

But from his Tuesday comments on the Pat McAfee Show, it still doesn’t sound like Rodgers is going to get surgery on the toe.

“Toe was definitely hurting after the game, but it is what it is,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “It’s not going to be a problem I don’t think. It’s not going to stop me from playing. It’s just pain management but I’m going to keep playing and probably not practice a whole lot.”

Rodgers has maintained that even if he does have surgery, it wouldn’t stop him from playing the following Sunday. He’s been adamant since the injury that he’s not going to miss any time.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that the team will provide Rodgers with whatever he needs to be at his best. Last week, Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday. He then went out and passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns while completing 78 percent of his passes in the 45-30 victory.

The Packers travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens in Week 15.