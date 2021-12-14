Arthur Smith: As soon as there’s an update on Calvin Ridley, we’ll give you one

Getty Images

At 6-7, the Falcons are still in the scrum for a Wild Card spot in the NFC but there’s no sign that wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be back to help them make a push in the final weeks of the regular season.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said last month that there was no update on Ridley, who is on the non-football illness list after stepping away from the team to deal with mental health issues. On Monday, he said things remain status quo when it comes to Ridley.

“As soon as we get an update, we’ll give you an update,” Smith said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I understand that you’ve got to ask, but there is no update there.”

Ridley only played five games for the Falcons this year and the Falcons’ lack of depth at wideout is illustrated by the fact that Russell Gage is the only receiver with more catches than Ridley had before leaving the team.