Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams return to limited work Tuesday

Getty Images

All nine players the Chargers listed as non-participants in Monday’s walk-through had limited work Tuesday.

The players included running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) and receiver Mike Williams (heel). Ekeler played 33 snaps and Williams 59 as the Chargers ran 71 offensive plays in the win over the Giants.

Ekeler had 14 touches for 84 yards, and Williams caught six passes for 61 yards.

Tight end Jared Cook (quad), tight end Donald Parham (knee), safety Derwin James (hamstring), defensive tackle Justin Jones (ankle, knee), safety Alohi Gilman(quad), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder) and safety Trey Marshall (ankle, hand) returned to limited work as well.

Cornerback Asante Samuel (concussion) remained limited in Tuesday’s practice.