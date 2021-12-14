Bengals place Darius Phillips on injured reserve

Getty Images

Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips injured his left shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. The team announced Tuesday it has placed Phillips on injured reserve.

Phillips muffed two punts Sunday, leading to 10 points for the 49ers on drives of 8 and 31 yards.

The fourth-year player has appeared in 12 games this season, totaling seven tackles and two pass breakups on defense and one tackle on special teams. He also has averaged 21.1 yards on kickoff returns and 7.1 on punt returns.

The Bengals also announced they signed punter Drue Chrisman to the practice squad. Chrisman, a rookie out of Ohio State, has spent time on the practice squads of the Bengals and Steelers.