Bobby Okereke out of Colts practice with illness

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke shared some of the team’s plans for taking on the Patriots offense on Monday, but he wasn’t able to do any on-field work to prepare for stopping the Patriots run game during Tuesday’s practice.

Okereke was the only Colts player listed as a non-participant for the AFC South club. He was out due to an illness.

Center Ryan Kelly was listed as limited after coming off the COVID-19 reserve list. He’s listed with both a knee injury and illness while tight end Kylen Granson was limited for non-injury reasons.

Offensive lineman Yodney Cajuste (illness) was the only Patriots player out of practice Tuesday. Center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), tackle Trent Brown (calf, wrist), kicker Nick Folk (knee), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Ronnie Perkins (illness), and safety Adrian Phillips (knee) were all limited participants.