Bobby Okereke: We want to attack run, make Patriots one-dimensional on offense

Getty Images

The Colts joined the rest of the football world in watching how the Patriots beat the Bills on Monday night in Week 13 and they don’t want to have the same thing happen to them this Saturday night.

New England ran the ball 46 times and threw it just three times during a 14-10 win on a blustery night. There won’t be any weather conditions to worry about in Indianapolis this weekend, but the Patriots have still relied heavily on the run this season and the Colts don’t expect that to change unless they force the Patriots to change.

On Monday, linebacker Bobby Okereke said that is exactly what the Colts will focus on doing this week.

“That’s a pride point for us,” Okereke said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We’re just ready to attack the run and make them one-dimensional.”

If the Colts can do that, the Patriots will need rookie quarterback Mac Jones to come up big and accomplishing that task would only make the Patriots look more difficult to beat heading into the postseason.