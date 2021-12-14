Browns place eight on COVID-19 lists, including Jarvis Landry and Wyatt Teller

Getty Images

The Browns have a COVID-19 crisis.

Playing on Saturday against the Raiders, Cleveland placed eight players on its COVID-19 lists on Tuesday, including four offensive starters. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, all eight tested positive for the virus.

Receiver Jarvis Landry, guard Wyatt Teller, tackle Jedrick Wills, tight end Austin Hooper, edge rusher Takk McKinley, and guard Drew Forbes have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Forbes was previously on injured reserve.

Receiver/return specialist JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis have been placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

With so many players testing positive, the Browns have been placed into the NFL’s enhanced COVID-19 protocols, which include virtual meetings and mask mandates for all inside the team’s facility.

The Browns are no stranger to having to work under poor COVID-19 conditions. Last season, the team’s top four receivers were placed on the COVID-19 list just before the Week 16 contest with the Jets — a matchup the Browns ended up losing. Then head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive and had to miss the team’s playoff victory over the Steelers in the Wild Card round.

Cleveland is currently 7-6 and on the outside looking in as the No. 8 seed in the AFC.