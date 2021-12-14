Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown decision: “It could go either way right now”

Getty Images

Last week, PFT reported that the Buccaneers are considering cutting receiver Antonio Brown, who currently is serving a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card. On Tuesday, coach Bruce Arians made it crystal clear that termination is on the table.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Arians said as to the decision regarding Brown, “It could go either way right now, it really could.”

Arians said that a decision regarding Brown will be made “probably later in this week,” and that the decision will be driven by “just continuing where those two guys are at, and where the team is at.”

Both Brown and safety Mike Edwards were suspended for using fake vaccination cards (technically, misrepresenting their vaccination status). Cutting Brown would require looking beyond the benefit he can provide to the team — and accepting the risk that he’ll land with a competitor like, say, the Packers.

For that reason, it will be a major surprise if the Buccaneers move on from Brown, even though they should. He’s good enough to get another second chance, and it makes sense for Brown to get his second chance in Tampa Bay and not elsewhere.