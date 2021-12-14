Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown decision: “It could go either way right now”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 14, 2021, 7:16 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles
Last week, PFT reported that the Buccaneers are considering cutting receiver Antonio Brown, who currently is serving a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card. On Tuesday, coach Bruce Arians made it crystal clear that termination is on the table.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Arians said as to the decision regarding Brown, “It could go either way right now, it really could.”

Arians said that a decision regarding Brown will be made “probably later in this week,” and that the decision will be driven by “just continuing where those two guys are at, and where the team is at.”

Both Brown and safety Mike Edwards were suspended for using fake vaccination cards (technically, misrepresenting their vaccination status). Cutting Brown would require looking beyond the benefit he can provide to the team — and accepting the risk that he’ll land with a competitor like, say, the Packers.

For that reason, it will be a major surprise if the Buccaneers move on from Brown, even though they should. He’s good enough to get another second chance, and it makes sense for Brown to get his second chance in Tampa Bay and not elsewhere.

18 responses to “Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown decision: “It could go either way right now”

  1. Yeah, right. He’s just trying to make it seem like he wants him gone to show he’s in charge, but Brown isn’t going anywhere.

  2. Isn’t “another second chance” an oxymoron, especially when it’s closer to your 10th than your 2nd?

  3. Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown decision: “It could go either way right now, plus it depends on if he can get me one of those special vaccine cards, lol.”

    Full quote……..

  5. They won’t cut him, they know for a fact if they do, he’ll be a Green Bay Packer in seconds of his release, then they’d have to deal with him in the playoffs……

  9. Who cares let him play shouldnt have been required in the first place should be a personal choice. I am vaccinated but i chose to be.

  12. Bruce Arians, “He’s been a model citizen, if and when he’s not, we’ll move on.”

  14. How about we not give this guy a platform at all. TB12 runs the show here in Tompa Bay. Nothing to see here, moving on

  16. Ryan Dubose says:
    December 14, 2021 at 7:38 pm
    Who cares let him play shouldnt have been required in the first place should be a personal choice. I am vaccinated but i chose to be.

    That’s why this is so absurd…the NFL doesn’t REQUIRE vaccination to play. Which is why this is so dumb on his part…AB is the worst.

  17. Don’t talk about it, be about it. Just make a decision and live with the consequences. If he cuts him they’ll be without the extra talent and possibly tick off Brady, on the other hand if he doesn’t cut AB then he won’t be a man of his word. Either way Arians looks like a fool in this situation.

  18. Even a coach as tenured as Arians can’t erase his past bombastic quotes. So he painted himself into a credibility corner about Brown. This is why Belichick doesn’t talk. We can’t go back in old pressers and yank up something he said that he can’t or won’t hold himself to. Arian’s arrogance is puzzling. His career has been blessed with a long list of Hall of Fame if not Pro-Bowl caliber QBs. Notice he retired when he had Drew Stanton as a starter. Now he’s at full crow with the greatest quarterback ever in the fold and finds himself in a pickle over a guy who lied to him.

