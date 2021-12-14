Bucs put Gio Bernard on injured reserve

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Gio Bernard will miss at least the next three games.

Bernard has been placed on injured reserve with hip and knee injuries. He got hurt in Sunday’s game against the Bills and did not return.

In his first year in Tampa Bay, Bernard has played a small role in the Bucs’ running game this season, with just eight carries for 58 yards. But the Bucs like to use him on passing downs and he has 23 catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette, who already has 62 catches for 421 yards this season, is likely to see even more work in the passing game with Bernard out.